Catching frogs in Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - On Wednesday night, the group Nature Up North invited people to Wachtmeister Field Station in Canton for a program called Frog Finding.

First, the group learned about the frog’s life cycle and reviewed species of frogs.

Then they set out to try to catch some.

The group was able to catch three green frogs and were inches away from catching a bullfrog.

Thanks to Kayla Edmunds for sending these pictures and video to Send It To 7.

