Henderson Harbor to celebrate Christmas in July

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Christmastime! At least, it will be in Henderson Harbor this weekend.

The Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council is hosting Christmas in July.

Gail Smith from the council and Susan VanBenschoten from the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association talked about it Thursday on 7 News At Noon. You can watch the interview in the video above.

The event is Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, a gingerbread house competition starts at 8 a.m. There’s live music by a band on a pontoon boat in the evening.

On Saturday, there’s a Hospice poker run, a jet ski parade, a Christmas boat parade, and fireworks.

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday the Performing Arts Association hosts a classic car show that leads off with a parade at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, vendors, live music, and prizes.

See the full schedule here.

