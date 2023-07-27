Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 34-year-old Shawn Sheridan of Canton after he didn’t show up in court to be sentenced last week.

In May, Sheridan took a plea deal in connection with the shooting of his former fiancée, Katrina Pierce.

“It just felt like everything just crumbled when they said he was missing,” said Pierce.

Pierce says Sheridan shot her in the neck in March 2022 at a house on South Woods Road in the town of Rossie after the two got into an argument that started at a Gouverneur bar.

Sheridan was originally charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says that Sheridan is now considered a fugitive after not reporting to his parole officer at the end of June and not showing up to his sentencing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Law enforcement is doing everything they can to check where we think he may be and doing further investigation to see if we can track down his whereabouts at this time,” said Pasqua.

Although he wasn’t there for his sentencing, the judge gave Sheridan 12 and a half years in prison.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien says residents need to be alert.

“Mr. Sheridan is considered dangerous. We don’t have any information confirming that he is armed, but we do not want the public to engage with Mr. Sheridan in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Pierce says she hopes Sheridan is caught soon by law enforcement.

“I just hope that they can - honestly, what they’ve already told me what they’re going to do when they find him is take him to prison and I really can’t wait for him to go to prison and have it be over for me,” she said.

O’Brien asks people to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 if they have information about Sheridan’s whereabouts.

