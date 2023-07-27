Playing instruments can help senior citizens

Playing piano
Playing piano(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Learning to play an instrument can help senior citizens. That’s why the Watertown Music Education Center is looking to bring older adults into the classroom.

You can learn to play the ukulele or even dabble in vocal performance.

The Watertown Music Education Center is open to all ages. The elderly are no exception.

“We really want to get the word out that all ages really means all ages,” said Christian Schenk, center director.

The center started its push for senior citizens after an elderly couple signed up for lessons.

“Their doctors told them to come here and take lessons,” said Schenk.

According to the Jefferson County Office for the Aging, picking up music can have physical and mental health benefits for senior citizens.

The beat of a drum and the sound of music can have a calming effect and be particularly helpful for people with dementia.

“It can actually bring them back to a time where they can have full discussions. They can access those memories and talk about memories,” said

Bethany Munn, director, Jefferson County Office for The Aging.

Munn says it’s also a form of exercise and can be used to help folks improve balance and mobility. Regular practices also serve as a social opportunity

One instructor tells us teaching the elderly is always a treat

“I don’t find older people any more difficult. They just have needs that may be unique to other people. Their patience is incredible and it helps them be successful,” said Mary Dawn Burdette, instructor.

Various ensembles practice on Saturdays, but private lessons can be scheduled separately. Instructors say they do what they can to be flexible.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
Massena man accused of church burglary
Massena Police Department
Man charged in Massena break-in
Analysis of the Jefferson County Department of Social Services
Jefferson County DSS report draws mixed reaction

Latest News

Frog
Catching frogs in Canton
Work has stopped on Washington Street in downtown Watertown.
Watertown’s streetscape work stops due to concrete shortage
The price of rice is on the rise. The highest it has been in more than a decade.
Price of rice is highest it has been in more than a decade
Ghost gun regulations
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduces legislation to ban ghost guns