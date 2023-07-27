Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.(AJ baker)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Potentially toxic smoke is coming from a fire at a Jefferson County solar farm.

It’s on County Route 179 in the town of Lyme, just outside the village of Chaumont.

Residents within a 1-mile radius of the fire are being told to shelter in place due to the smoke from the fire.

Joe Plummer, director of the county’s Fire and Emergency Management, says batteries are burning.

The county’s hazmat team and numerous fire departments are on the scene.

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Handcuffs, money
Woman accused of stealing nearly $50K from employer
Massena man accused of church burglary
Massena Police Department
Man charged in Massena break-in
Analysis of the Jefferson County Department of Social Services
Jefferson County DSS report draws mixed reaction

Latest News

Ghost gun regulations
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand introduces legislation to ban ghost guns
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out
Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.
Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims