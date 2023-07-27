Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Potentially toxic smoke is coming from a fire at a Jefferson County solar farm.

It’s on County Route 179 in the town of Lyme, just outside the village of Chaumont.

Residents within a 1-mile radius of the fire are being told to shelter in place due to the smoke from the fire.

Joe Plummer, director of the county’s Fire and Emergency Management, says batteries are burning.

The county’s hazmat team and numerous fire departments are on the scene.

The fire started shortly after 1 p.m.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

