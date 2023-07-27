Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Photos & videos from our viewers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our pics this week featured a lot of our waterfront communities.

We start with a double rainbow over Rock Beach in Clayton. It was shared by Ginny Gray.

Gracie got in on that rainbow, too, on the St. Lawrence River.

Alex Peer shared a silly shot with his grandpuppy Jemma, helping get some work done.

And Sharon DaFoe of Richville captured yet another fascinating wildlife shot.

Deborah Eddy sent in video of the tractor pulls from the Lewis County Fair, definitely a summertime favorite.

Finally, we congratulate Brandi Allen. She earned a gold medal in Austin, Texas, at the U.S. Figure Skating National Festival. She’s a member of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown, that group.

Thank you to everyone who shared their pics. Be sure to share yours, too, at Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

See our Pics of the Week gallery below.

