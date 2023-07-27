Showers & thunderstorms heaviest this morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers started overnight, and they could bring heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain will be in the morning. It will become more hit or miss in the afternoon and clear up heading into the evening.

It will be a muggy day and highs will be in the 80s.

We’ll have clear skies tonight. Laws will be around 70.

Friday will be a scorcher. It will be hazy, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and very close to 90.

Showers are possible Friday night and into Saturday morning as a cold front comes through.

Saturday will be partly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It stays comfortable through at least midweek next week.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday through Wednesday. HIghs will be in the mid-70s all four days.

