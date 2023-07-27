Tommy John reflects on possibly being named to Hall of Fame

Mel Busler talked to legendary pitcher Tommy John recently about the possibility of him going into the baseball Hall of Fame and a charity he’s involved in.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tommy John had an illustrious career as a major league pitcher. He pitched between 1963 and 1989, missing parts of the 1974 season and all of 1975 due to a surgery on his left elbow that would bear his name.

John is connected to the north country through his wife and Watertown naive Cheryl.

Over his 26 years of pitching, he produced 288 wins, 164 of those wins after his surgery. He pitched a total of 162 complete games, an amazing resume that hopefully will lead him to a Hall of Fame selection next year by the veterans committee.

John is philosophical when it comes to next year’s vote and whether or not he makes it to Cooperstown.

John does plenty of charitable work around the country. He has a special event he’s involved in in honor of a former Yankee teammate, Thurman Munson. And he’s headed to the Thurman Munson scholarship dinner in August. John considers Munson a great catcher and teammate.

John is also a part of the Pay it Forward auction for Thurman Munson.

