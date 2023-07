TURIN, New York (WWNY) - State police are attempting to locate the owner of an all-terrain vehicle.

The four-wheeler, a 2004 Polaris 500 HO 4x4 ATP, was found on July 10 along West Road in the town of Turin.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

