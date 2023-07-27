Watertown man accused of torturing dog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Watertown man is accused of torturing an animal.

City police allege Dalontae Virgil-Wilkinson struck a dog five times, causing the dog to yelp, and then picked up the dog by the neck and carried it down a set of stairs.

Virgil-Wilkinson lives in an apartment at 1221 Faichney Drive. Police received an animal abuse complaint from a neighbor.

Virgil-Wilkinson was charged with a misdemeanor count of torturing an animal.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Jefferson County Dog Control took the dog into custody.

