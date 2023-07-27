Watertown man accused of torturing dog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Watertown man is accused of torturing an animal.

City police allege Dalontae Virgil-Wilkinson struck a dog five times, causing the dog to yelp, and then picked up the dog by the neck and carried it down a set of stairs.

Virgil-Wilkinson lives in an apartment at 1221 Faichney Drive. Police received an animal abuse complaint from a neighbor.

Virgil-Wilkinson was charged with a misdemeanor count of torturing an animal.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Jefferson County Dog Control took the dog into custody.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.