ABBA - ARRIVAL

Saturday, August 12 7:30 pm
August 12
August 12(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Arrival from Sweden was founded by Vicky Zetterberg in 1995 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and very soon became one of the world’s most popular and busiest ABBA show bands. The band has toured in over 70 countries, with nearly 100 successful tours in the U.S., and has appeared on TV and radio all over the world. ABBA’s hits are delivered with such accuracy that it’s hard to believe that it’s not the original ABBA on stage. Arrival from Sweden is the only group that has been given a previously unreleased ABBA song, “Just A Notion,” directly from Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA.

Clayton Opera House

