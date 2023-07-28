Audit: Heuvelton district didn’t have supporting documents for competitive bidding

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Officials with the Heuvelton Central School District did not always comply with legal requirements and their own policy when they purchased some goods and services.

That’s according to an audit by the state comptroller’s office.

Auditors say school officials couldn’t support that they sought competitive bids to make purchases totaling $189,497 and did not seek competition when procuring professional services and insurance coverage from 10 vendors totaling $310,212.

They also did not have written agreements with four of the vendors.

Recommendations from the audit include:

Documenting compliance with competitive bidding requirements and the procurement policy.

Periodically using requests for proposals when seeking professional services and establishing written agreements with all providers.

District officials agreed with auditors’ recommendations and have either started or said they will start corrective action.

