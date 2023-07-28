Audit: Heuvelton district didn’t have supporting documents for competitive bidding

Money & wages
Money & wages(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Officials with the Heuvelton Central School District did not always comply with legal requirements and their own policy when they purchased some goods and services.

That’s according to an audit by the state comptroller’s office.

Auditors say school officials couldn’t support that they sought competitive bids to make purchases totaling $189,497 and did not seek competition when procuring professional services and insurance coverage from 10 vendors totaling $310,212.

They also did not have written agreements with four of the vendors.

Recommendations from the audit include:

Documenting compliance with competitive bidding requirements and the procurement policy.

Periodically using requests for proposals when seeking professional services and establishing written agreements with all providers.

District officials agreed with auditors’ recommendations and have either started or said they will start corrective action.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Fire
Family safely escapes burning home
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out
Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Woman allegedly breaks into home, steals cash
WWNY
WWNY Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days
WWNY Snow sentenced in murder of SUNY Potsdam student
West Nile Virus
Horse tests positive for West Nile virus in Lewis County