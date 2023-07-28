Blast from the Past: 1989 Tony Bennett performs in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to April of 1989 when Tony Bennett came to Watertown.

The singer passed away a week ago.

We went into our archives and found footage from when Bennett performed at Watertown High School to benefit the Disabled Persons Action Organization.

Bennett said, “We have a lovely orchestra that they’ve supplied us with and we had a nice rehearsal and they sound just fine and then I chose the very best American popular music I could think of - Gershwin, Cole Porter and Richard Rogers - try to find the very best popular songs because I don’t like to insult the audience.”

Bennett had family in the area and DPAO founder Joe Rich recalls many of his aunts being at the show.

