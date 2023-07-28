Come downtown for a block party!

Downtown Watertown Block Party
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Public Square in downtown Watertown will be bustling Friday night.

Kraig Everard and Greg Stickel from Watertown First talked about the Downtown Block Party. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The party is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28, in downtown Watertown.

The featured band is the Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Also performing are local musician Brittany Cean and Circe, a husband-and-wife band from Syracuse.

There will also be food and shop vendors, a kids’ zone, a bounce house, and face painting.

For the next block party — from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 25 — featured performers will be When We Were 30 and Annie in the Water.

Email watertownfirst@gmail.com to find out more.

