Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Convergent Energy is offering words of apology as firefighters continue to battle the blaze at its solar farm in the town of Lyme.

Meanwhile, local officials say there are no toxic byproducts in the air, and there’s no indication of any groundwater or runoff contamination that would pose health risks.

Residents within a 1-mile radius of the scene were told to shelter in place for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening after four lithium battery storage trailers caught fire at the Convergent Energy solar farm on County Route 179.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Convergent Energy called firefighters back to the scene at 4 a.m. Friday.

Village officials said Friday afternoon that “mechanical equipment which supports the operation of the solar project malfunctioned, causing a fire.”

In a statement, Convergent Energy and Power said the battery storage system it operates near Chaumont was manufactured by General Electric and that it stores electricity from the adjacent solar panels.

Convergent said an investigation has been launched to pinpoint the cause of the fire and will provide updates as they become available.

See Convergent’s full statement below:

“On Thursday, July 27 at approximately 1:00 p.m. we learned that a battery storage system that Convergent operates, manufactured by General Electric (GE), located at a solar farm in Chaumont, New York, experienced a fire. Members of our engineering team have been on-site and advising first responders.

The fire department is the best source of information for North Country residents in the immediate area. An investigation has been initiated and a root cause analysis will be performed to identify the causes of this incident. While it is too early to report findings, we will provide updates as they become available to the extent possible.

We appreciate the patience of the people who have been affected by this situation, and we apologize to them for the disruption it is causing. We are also grateful for the efforts of the town and county official emergency services who have worked hard to keep the situation under control.

Convergent partners with local utilities and businesses to support a more reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable electric grid, which includes these battery storage systems. Batteries help create a more reliable, cost-effective, and renewable electric grid. In this case, the batteries in Chaumont are storing electricity from the adjacent solar panels, maximizing the value of the solar energy (e.g., storing solar energy for cloudy times or when the sun doesn’t shine) and reducing energy costs for the community.

These community solar systems in Chaumont, New York allow the benefits of solar energy flow to businesses and individuals from off-site arrays and is an increasingly popular way to increase access to renewable generation. These systems support New York State’s clean energy goals and reduce the state’s reliance on power plants during peak demand hours.

When we install battery storage systems, we partner with reputable third-party manufacturers who provide the systems, including the batteries that are inside them. The manufacturers ensure that their products satisfy highest-level safety standards set by the independent agency UL, including fire containment and fire suppression capabilities.

We, along with our partners at this location, will continue working closely with local and state agencies to address the situation.”

