Dena A. Peters, 60, of Herrings

HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Dena A. Peters, 60, of 1st Street passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.

Dena was born to the late Dana and Marjorie (Russell) Dintaman on January 12th, 1963, in Plattsburgh, NY.

Dena graduated from Peru High School in 1981. Dena and her husband, Frederick, were married in Schuyler, NY in 1982. She worked as a CNA for the former Country Manor Nursing Home in 1988, retiring in August of 2009.

Dena is survived by her loving husband, Frederick Peters; her children, Danielle (Orran) Spray of Carthage NY, and James (Crystal) Peters of Oswego NY; a sister, Cary Dintaman of Florida; and her eight grandchildren.

Dena enjoyed spending time with her family, playing board games, playing games on her computer, and attending various wine nights across the North Country.

Donations in Dena’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

A graveside service will be held for Dena at Sunnyside Cemetery in Great Bend at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Dena’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

