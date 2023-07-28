Dennis H. Russell, 76 of Winthrop, NY passed away peacefully at his home in the town of Stockholm with his daughters by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Dennis H. Russell, 76 of Winthrop, NY passed away peacefully at his home in the town of Stockholm with his daughters by his side. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Colton Amvets Post 262 from 12pm-5pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Dennis is survived by daughters Darcy (William) Purdy and Nicole Putnam(Tom); brothers Bruce(Debra) Russell and David(Judy) Russell; sisters Janet Russell Brown, Nancy Murphy(Frank) and Diane(Joey) Cougler; grandchildren Kelsey, Russell and Jakob; great granddaughter Charlotte; several nieces and nephews; his longtime companion Linda Stark, her children and grandchildren.

Dennis was born on September 6, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Harris and Elda Bradish Russell. He was a 1965 graduate of Potsdam Central High School and then served his country in the United States Army from July 19, 1965 until his honorable discharge on May 3, 1968. While serving, he was a military policeman and fought in the Vietnam War. Dennis worked at General Motors for 18 years then went to work at Reynolds Metals eventually retiring from Alcoa.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, attending NASCAR races, spending time with his children and grandchildren especially being a spectator at their sporting events. The phrase “the man, the myth, the legend” was coined by legendary race car driver Mario Andretti. It’s used as a synonym for a person who is highly regarded and thought of as larger than life. To his family and friends Dennis was that and more.

