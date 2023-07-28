Former prizefighter shares experience with north country boxers

Former prizefighter shares experience with north country boxers
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerry Cooney, with joy on his face, brought joy to young boxers on a Sunday morning at the Watertown Area Boxing Club gym.

He was in town for the Gloves and Clubs Golf Tournament on Saturday that benefited the boxing club.

Cooney was teaching boxing techniques to everyone from military men to very young boxers.

Cooney was getting the message across to this group of boxers that repetition is very important, to the point where it becomes second nature.

Cooney appreciates what John Pepe is doing for local boxing, giving a home to those who want to participate in the sport.

And Pepe appreciates Cooney going out of his way to meet the boxers and share his knowledge of the sport.

Cooney shared his humor and his love for life this past weekend, all for the benefit of the Watertown boxing club.

