Heathers the Musical
Central New York Playhouse
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 27-29 at 7:00 pm
All performances are at Atonement Lutheran Church, 116 West Glen Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13205
Cast:
Veronica - Maddie Deshaies (July 28 & 29)
J.D. - Christian Toia (July 28 & 29)
Heather Chandler - Haley Georgia
Heather Duke - Michele Lindor
Heather McNamara - Kiara Rice
Kurt Kelly - T.J. Cravens
Ram Sweeney - Christopher J. Lupia
Martha Dunnstock - Emily Harrington
Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom - Kathy Burke Egloff
Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper/Ram’s Dad - Adam Fumarola
Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan/Kurt’s Dad - Jim Sharples
Ensemble:
Alyssa Courter, Emma Donvito, Alex Gilbert, Erin Izzy Griffin, Josh Harris,
Camille Mason, Jason Obie, Aiden O’Brien, Lala Sharples, Aaron Ruiz,
Liz Stanistreet, Korena Tavano, Morgan Thomas, Kyle Van Winkler, Henri Youmans
Swings:
Veronica - Emma Donvito (July 27)
J.D. - Aiden O’Brien (July 27)
Heather Chandler - Liz Stanistreet
Kurt Kelly - Cole LaVenture
