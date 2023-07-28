Heathers the Musical

Central New York Playhouse
Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded,...
Based on the classic 1989 film. Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing trio: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.(central ny playhouse)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 27-29 at 7:00 pm

All performances are at Atonement Lutheran Church, 116 West Glen Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13205

more information on website - tickets

Cast:

Veronica - Maddie Deshaies (July 28 & 29)

J.D. - Christian Toia (July 28 & 29)

Heather Chandler - Haley Georgia

Heather Duke - Michele Lindor

Heather McNamara - Kiara Rice

Kurt Kelly - T.J. Cravens

Ram Sweeney - Christopher J. Lupia

Martha Dunnstock - Emily Harrington

Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom - Kathy Burke Egloff

Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper/Ram’s Dad - Adam Fumarola

Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan/Kurt’s Dad - Jim Sharples

Ensemble:

Alyssa Courter, Emma Donvito, Alex Gilbert, Erin Izzy Griffin, Josh Harris,

Camille Mason, Jason Obie, Aiden O’Brien, Lala Sharples, Aaron Ruiz,

Liz Stanistreet, Korena Tavano, Morgan Thomas, Kyle Van Winkler, Henri Youmans

Swings:

Veronica - Emma Donvito (July 27)

J.D. - Aiden O’Brien (July 27)

Heather Chandler - Liz Stanistreet

Kurt Kelly - Cole LaVenture

