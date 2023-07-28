Keeping pets safe during hot weather

Walking a dog
Walking a dog(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you noticed today’s blistering heat, you can be sure your pets have too.

We spoke with Kaileigh Lehman, a licensed veterinary technician, who gave tips for keeping your four-legged friends safe amid high temperatures.

Due to their fur, pets, especially dogs, can start to overheat at temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

On hot days, she recommends taking them on walks either during the early morning or around sunset.

Another recommendation is to keep pets indoors in an air-conditioned environment unless it’s absolutely necessary to take them somewhere.

“If you can leave them at home, that’s usually helpful. If you absolutely can’t leave them at home, try and see if you can bring someone with you - a family member or family friend that can sit in there with them and leave the car running,” said Lehman.

She also recommends limiting the time pets are left in the car to around 5 minutes if they are unsupervised.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Fire
Family safely escapes burning home
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out
Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case

Latest News

John Bice
Lowville man needs liver transplant, holds out hope for a donor
Tony Bennett in 1989
Blast from the Past: 1989 Tony Bennett performs in Watertown
Firefighters pour water over burning lithium battery storage trailers
After Lyme solar farm fire, Gov. Hochul announces creation of new safety group
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn