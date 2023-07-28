Keeping pets safe during hot weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you noticed today’s blistering heat, you can be sure your pets have too.

We spoke with Kaileigh Lehman, a licensed veterinary technician, who gave tips for keeping your four-legged friends safe amid high temperatures.

Due to their fur, pets, especially dogs, can start to overheat at temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

On hot days, she recommends taking them on walks either during the early morning or around sunset.

Another recommendation is to keep pets indoors in an air-conditioned environment unless it’s absolutely necessary to take them somewhere.

“If you can leave them at home, that’s usually helpful. If you absolutely can’t leave them at home, try and see if you can bring someone with you - a family member or family friend that can sit in there with them and leave the car running,” said Lehman.

She also recommends limiting the time pets are left in the car to around 5 minutes if they are unsupervised.

