Lego Club builds creativity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It can be hard finding that perfect piece.

“It’s kind of impossible to find it,” one kid said.

And it can be hard finding a vision.

“I don’t know what I’m doing because I’m just building something.”

Sometimes, the Legos just don’t cooperate.

But it all comes together at Lego Club in Watertown...

“So many Legos,” said Jack Falge, who started the club.

Some create a story.

“He was stranded in the arctic, and suddenly a meteorite crashes down, holding the banana of power,” a kid said. “If one eats this banana, he will have eternal life.”

Others reminisce on former builds.

“Remember when it fell and we built it again, and it was even better?” Falge said.

“Yeah!” was the response.

Lego Club was created about five years ago. It’s held at Flower Memorial Library, typically on the third Thursday of each month.

“I think it’s a good thing to have everybody’s imaginations sparked,” Falge said, “and just have fun building.”

As new creations are made, old ones are put on display.

“They get to put in their name and a brief description of what they created,” Falge said.

Falge says the group is always looking for more members to build Legos and relationships —one Lego at a time.

