Lego Club builds creativity

Building creativity at Lego Club
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It can be hard finding that perfect piece.

“It’s kind of impossible to find it,” one kid said.

And it can be hard finding a vision.

“I don’t know what I’m doing because I’m just building something.”

Sometimes, the Legos just don’t cooperate.

But it all comes together at Lego Club in Watertown...

“So many Legos,” said Jack Falge, who started the club.

Some create a story.

“He was stranded in the arctic, and suddenly a meteorite crashes down, holding the banana of power,” a kid said. “If one eats this banana, he will have eternal life.”

Others reminisce on former builds.

“Remember when it fell and we built it again, and it was even better?” Falge said.

“Yeah!” was the response.

Lego Club was created about five years ago. It’s held at Flower Memorial Library, typically on the third Thursday of each month.

“I think it’s a good thing to have everybody’s imaginations sparked,” Falge said, “and just have fun building.”

As new creations are made, old ones are put on display.

“They get to put in their name and a brief description of what they created,” Falge said.

Falge says the group is always looking for more members to build Legos and relationships —one Lego at a time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Fire
Family safely escapes burning home
Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out

Latest News

Former heavyweight boxing contender Gerry Cooney shares his experience with members of the...
Former prizefighter shares experience with north country boxers
The Watertown Rapids faced off Thursday against the Amsterdam Mohawks, the top-ranked team in...
Rapids take on top-ranked Amsterdam
Wake Up Weather
Today’s a scorcher
There are many shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River and volunteer divers can tell you where to...
History Lesson: Exploring shipwrecks of the St. Lawrence