Lorraine Elizabeth (Silver) Marsh, 84, formerly of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Elizabeth (Silver) Marsh, 84, passed away on July 26, 2023, in Burlington, VT.

Lorraine was born on June 2, 1939, in Hopkinton, NY, to Paul H. Silver and Martha A. (Cole) Silver. Lorraine graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958 and went on to earn a nursing degree through the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center that was run in partnership with St. Lawrence University. Her career as a Registered Nurse included working at the St. Lawrence State psychiatric hospital in Ogdensburg, NY, Potsdam Hospital, the St. Regis Nursing Home, and concluded with retirement from the Central Foundry division of General Motors in Massena, NY.

Lorraine married Morgan A. Marsh, Jr. on October 27, 1962, and began their married life in Winthrop, NY. The couple had two children, Michelle L. (Marsh) Larivee and Eric A. Marsh.

Lorraine was best known for hosting & attending family gatherings, square dancing and playing cribbage. She also enjoyed country music, traveling, reading, painting and deer hunting. Lorraine met her husband one weekend while on break from nursing school when her father and brothers took her deer hunting. She ran into Morgan again the evening of the same day when a classmate took her to a square dance. Lorraine is survived by her husband Morgan, son Eric and his wife Jody, of Derry, NH, daughter Michelle and her husband Robert, of Newport, VT, four grandchildren, Isaac & Caleb Marsh, and Jared & Rachel Larivee, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Martha Silver, and her three brothers Peter R. Silver, John D. Silver and Michael P. Silver.

Calling hours for Lorraine will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home, Winthrop, NY. Her graveside burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family.

Memorial donations can be made in Lorraine’s name to the American Heart Association.

