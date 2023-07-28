Lyme Community Days rescheduled due to solar farm fire

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - As the fire continues to burn at the solar farm near Chaumont, this weekend’s Lyme Community Days has been rescheduled.

The Chaumont-Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce made the decision after consulting with numerous emergency agencies and municipal officials.

Lyme Community Days will be held on August 19 at White Caps Winery on Point Salubrious.

“We are so deeply sorry for this chaotic mess but it was out of our control and we look forward to seeing everybody August 19th,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page.

The chamber says vendors who are unable to attend on the new date will be given a refund.

