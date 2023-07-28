Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A Copenhagen man is accused of strangling his wife several times while he held her prisoner inside their apartment for three days.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Chad Gaffney wouldn’t let his wife call 911 while he held her captive.

When deputies responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Gaffney had fled to another Copenhagen residence. They found him a short time later.

He was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Gaffney was arraigned in Diana town court and held without bail.

