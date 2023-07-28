Man charged following police pursuit

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man has been charged in connection with a police pursuit about a week ago.

State police say 40-year-old Gregory Baxter was allegedly spotted speeding on County Route 52 in the town of Lawrence around 11 p.m. on July 21 and failed to stop when troopers tried to pull him over.

The pursuit lasted for about 12 miles when Baxter’s pickup was unable to negotiate a curve near the intersection of State Route 458 and Dave Mills Road. The vehicle left the road and overturned.

When troopers got to the vehicle, it was unoccupied. Baxter, they say, had fled into a wooded area. Police K-9s were unable to locate him that night, but he was located the next morning walking along Route 458 with a large cut to his arm.

He was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment and released later.

Baxter was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, along with several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was released to appear in Hopkinton town court in August.

