McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The 81-year-old GOP leader seemed to freeze at the lectern and was helped by other senators. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the current congressional session in his role as the GOP leader.

McConnell’s office made the announcement Friday, two days after he froze for about 30 seconds during a news conference.

McConnell was back to work Thursday, but the 81-year-old has faced concerns over his health this year, starting in March when he suffered a concussion and broken ribs after falling at a Washington hotel.

McConnell has led the Senate GOP for the past 16 years and is the longest-serving Senate party leader ever.

Friday’s statement does not address McConnell’s plans in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Fire
Family safely escapes burning home
Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out

Latest News

A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine...
‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine...
'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters
Generic police lights
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Spaghetti Carbonara with Calabrian Chili Paste
Michael Snow
Snow sentenced in murder of SUNY Potsdam student