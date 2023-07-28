Patrick A. Smith, 62, of Massena

Patrick A. Smith, 62, passed away on July 23, 2023 at Northern Riverview in Haverstraw, NY where he had been residing for the past 3 years. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patrick A. Smith, 62, passed away on July 23, 2023 at Northern Riverview in Haverstraw, NY where he had been residing for the past 3 years.

Patrick was born on May 2, 1961 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Woodrow and Cecilia (Payette) Smith. He graduated from Massena High School and later owned and operated Woody’s General Store in Massena for 40 years.

Pat was an avid NY Mets and NJ Devils fan and enjoyed going to concerts and theme parks. He was a collector of many different items and cherished the time he spent with his dog Libbie.

Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Smith Jr. and companion Jacqueline Butterfield of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Aleyah and Aubriana Smith, Devan and Jocelyn Butterfield; a sister, Frances O’Brien and a brother, James Smith of Boston.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11:00 am until time of service, 2:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

