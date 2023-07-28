Randal K. Halaburka, 60, of Watertown

Randal K. Halaburka, 60, went to be with his lord surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Randal K. Halaburka, 60, went to be with his lord surrounded by his loving family.

He married Kathy S. Cooper in Lycoming, New York, in 1988. They shared 35 wonderful years of marriage and had two beautiful children, Nathan and Katie. Randy was born in 1963 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Robert and Hazel (Franken) Halaburka. He attended Binghamton Central High School in Binghamton, New York. He was a member of St. James Parish Church in Johnson City, New York.

After graduating high school, Randy worked at a car dealership painting cars, as an independent carpenter and other skilled jobs in the Binghamton area. Soon after moving to Watertown, New York, Randy was a volunteer and shortly thereafter began his 38-year career at Samaritan Medical Center. Randy started in the business office, became the first courier, and then worked in the hospital print shop and records storage for all Samaritan Medical Health Care Services.

Randy recently received a BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Merit Award for his outstanding and courteous customer service, attention to detail, professionalism and above all his dedication and commitment to the organization.

Randy’s passion was antiquing with his wife Kathy. He also loved spending time with his family at their cottage in the Adirondacks. You could usually find him on his water bike cruising on the lake. At the lake, he enjoyed the quiet relaxing atmosphere and conversing with the other campers.

He will always be remembered for his contagious smile, compassion and endearing love for his family and friends. Because of his helpful nature, Randy was known as “Mr. Fix-it” by family and friends. Randy’s family and friends were his greatest joy.

Randy is survived by his dear wife Kathy, children Nathan Halaburka and daughter Katie (Dave) Wright, and granddaughters Bethany and Abagail. Also, his parents Bob and Hazel Halaburka, sister Denise (Alex) Nikula, nephew Nicholas and niece Anastasia. In addition, his mother-in-law Virginia Cooper and a large extended family.

He was predeceased by his grandparents John and Ruth Franken, and Peter and Mary Halaburka and father-in-law Everett Cooper, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be at held at 11 a.m. on August 26, at the Lycoming United Methodist Church, 174 Miner Road, Oswego, New York, 13126. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Lycoming Methodist Church Memorial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.