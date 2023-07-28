Rapids take on top-ranked Amsterdam

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Amsterdam Mohawks, who have the best record in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Amsterdam entered the contest with a 34-5 record.

The Rapids were looking to stay in contention for the final playoff spot in the PGCBL East Division.

Top one: Rapids starter Jared Duquette gets the strikeout. The game is scoreless after a half inning.

Top two: Amsterdam gets on the board. It’s Jaxson West with the infield single. Cam Gurney scores and it’s 1-0 Amsterdam.

Top three: Amsterdam adds to its lead. Luke Longo doubles to the gap in left center. Dakota Duffalo scores and it’s 2-0 Mohawks.

Then it’s Gurney with the shot off Duquette’s hand that gets through for a base hit. Longo scores and it’s 3-0 Amsterdam.

Duquette would exit the game with an injury to his throwing hand.

The Mohawks blew this one open. West singles to right field. Gurney scores and Marek Houston comes home on a throwing error, upping the Mohawks’ lead to 5-0.

Then it’s Bryce Hubbard with the double to right field. Both West and Jalen DeBose check in. Amsterdam increases its lead to 7-0.

Still in the third, Luke Zeislof doubles to the gap in left center. Hubbard scores. It’s 8-0.

Amsterdam goes on to beat the Rapids 15-0.

