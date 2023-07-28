Roy Stephen “Steve” Parker, of Fishers Landing

Roy Stephen “Steve” Parker, Fishers Landing and Kingston, NY, passed away in the emergency room at River Hospital, after being stricken at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

He was born February 2, 1945, in Watertown, NY, son of Edward K. and Miliru Luther Parker. He graduated from Kingston High School and then from Ulster Community College. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, from 1963 to 1967.

He married MaryAnn Tubby on April 11, 1971, in Kingston, NY.

Steve worked as a crane operator for Central Hudson Gas & Electric, based out of New Paltz, NY, retiring in 2003, after 32 years of service.

The couple spent summers at their home on Reed Point, Fishers Landing.

He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, two sons, Robert (Kimberly) Parker, Schaghticoke, NY and Patrick Parker and his partner, Nancy Roy, Kingston, NY, two brothers, David (Judy) Parker, Appalachian, NY and Bruce Parker, Fishers Landing, a sister, Kim (Ray) Parker Gallagher, Punta Gorda, FL, and three grandchildren, Brayden, Emma and Camden Parker. He was predeceased by a brother, Ron Marl.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at Omar Cemetery, at a time to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made in Steve’s name to stjude.org, woundedwarriorproject.org or secure2wish.org.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

