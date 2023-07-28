Snow sentenced in murder of SUNY Potsdam student

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man who admitted to killing a SUNY Potsdam music major last year will spend 22 years to life in prison.

The sentence for 31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Friday morning.

He pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Crane School of Music student Elizabeth Howell on February 18, 2022, as she walked on a road just off campus.

The following month, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The murder weapon has not been found.

