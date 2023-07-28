Some rain on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s with a few showers for some locations.

Saturday we will see a 70% of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Sunday will be very nice day with low humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

Monday highs will stay in the lower 70s with a few showers possible.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

The rest of next week will remain below average for highs.

