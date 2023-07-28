Today’s a scorcher

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a hot and sticky one.

It will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 85 to 88 degrees and high humidity.

There are heat advisories for pretty much the whole state except the north country and the Adirondacks. The advisories start at noon Friday and last until 8 p.m.

Rain is possible late tonight into early Saturday and a cold front comes through. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

There’s a chance of showers Saturday, but they should be done by around 3 p.m. It will become much less humid, and highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine each day Sunday through Wednesday. There’s a slight chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s all four days.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.