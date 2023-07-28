TV Dinner: Spaghetti Carbonara with Calabrian Chili Paste

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a twist on your usual carbonara.

Chef Chris Manning makes it with half and half instead of butter to make the sauce. He also adds a twist with Calabrian chili paste, which originates from the “boot” of Italy.

He says the peppers are smoky, fruity, and really, really spicy — and they’re available online.

Spaghetti Carbonara with Calabrian Chili Paste

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 cup diced onions

- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- ½ cup peas

- 2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

- 1 teaspoon Calabrian chili paste

- 1 cup half and half

- ¼ cup grated parmesan

- Salt and pepper to taste

- ½ pound spaghetti, cooked

Heat oil in a Dutch oven. Add onions and bacon and cook until onions begin to wilt. Add garlic, peas, and eggs and cook for one minute.

Add chili paste and half and half and cook for another minute. Add pasta and parmesan and cook until pasta is warm and coated with sauce.

Serve with more cheese on top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.