Woman allegedly breaks into home, steals cash

LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden woman is accused of breaking into a town of Leyden home earlier this month and stealing $1,000 in cash.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Brittney Kirk allegedly damaged a rear door and several windows when she broke into the home at 7109 Walker Road around 7 a.m. on July 12.

She was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Kirk was arraigned in West Turin town court and held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.