Woman allegedly breaks into home, steals cash

Police line, do not cross
Police line, do not cross(WIFR)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden woman is accused of breaking into a town of Leyden home earlier this month and stealing $1,000 in cash.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Brittney Kirk allegedly damaged a rear door and several windows when she broke into the home at 7109 Walker Road around 7 a.m. on July 12.

She was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Kirk was arraigned in West Turin town court and held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar farm fire on Route 179 in the town of Lyme.
Residents told to shelter in place due to potentially toxic smoke from solar farm fire
Watertown man accused of torturing dog
Fire
Family safely escapes burning home
Three people charged in Massena drug raid, arrest.
Three charged in St. Lawrence County drug case
Shawn Sheridan
Man facing prison in shooting case on the run, survivor speaks out

Latest News

West Nile Virus
Horse tests positive for West Nile virus in Lewis County
KTTC
Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days
Police lights
Man charged following police pursuit
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Spaghetti Carbonara with Calabrian Chili Paste