The 62nd International Seaway Fest kicks off Friday

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Music and fireworks were on the docket Friday in Ogdensburg as the city celebrates the 62nd International Seaway Festival.

Bands took the stage starting at 5 p.m. as a crowd trickled down to the city’s greenbelt.

Organizers expected to see thousands of people show up for the music and fireworks show at the end of the night.

Saturday is the Seaway Parade. That gets started at 11 a.m. and should run until at least 1p.m.

