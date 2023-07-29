Citizen of India pleads guilty to Alien Smuggling and Conspiracy charges in the U.S.

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A citizen of India pleaded guilty to smuggling people into the U-S from Canada through the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Simranjit Singh was taken into custody in Ontario in June 2022.

Singh was extradited to the United States this March.

Authorities say Singh admitted to facilitating the smuggling of numerous Indian nationals into the States from Canada from at least March 2020 through March 2021 for profit.

Pleading guilty to multiple charges of Alien Smuggling and Conspiracy to Commit Alien Smuggling, Singh faces a mandatory prison term of 5 years that can go up to 15 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Singh will be sentenced December 28th and could be deported after serving his sentence.

