James R. MacDonald, 68, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - James R. “Jim” MacDonald, age 68 passed away peacefully on Thursday evening (July 27, 2023) surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street in Waddington on Monday July 31, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00 PM with lay speaker John Frary officiating. Burial will be held immediately after in the Scotch Presbyterian Cemetery, Waddington.

Jim was born in Potsdam, NY on April 19, 1955 to the late James A. and Marie Butterfield and attended Potsdam schools graduating from Potsdam Central in 1974. Jim was employed with the Kraft plant in Canton, NY for over 30 years and also worked as a currier for Community Bank retiring in 2020.

He was married to his wife of 22 years, Lois McMillan on May 5, 2001 at the United Methodist Church in Canton, NY.

He was an avid NY Giants and Syracuse Orange fan who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Rainbow Brook Hunting Club in South Colton, NY. Jim also enjoyed traveling with his wife on cruises around the world, where they spent time in Europe and Alaska.

Jim is survived by his wife Lois, his children; Stacey Youngs of Canton, NY, James B. and Theresa MacDonald of Canton, NY, Jason R. MacDonald of Norfolk, NY, Brad M. MacDonald of Franklin, NC and step children; Kim and Curt Fletcher of Sackets Harbor, NY, Joanne Witt of Harrisville, NY and Kevin and Laura Langtry of Massena, NY.

Jim is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his brother Roger MacDonald of West Parishville, NY and his sister Judy Lashomb of Potsdam, NY along with his nieces’ Shauna and Nichole.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694 and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676

