Kelly Aaron, of Fort Covington

FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Kelly Aaron, born on December 9, 1957, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2023. He was a beloved father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend. Kelly’s presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memory will forever remain in their hearts.

Kelly was a man of honor and dedication. He proudly served in the United States Army, reaching the rank of SP4. During his military service, he received medals for military achievement and displayed exceptional skills and commitment to his duty.

Born to John Aaron and Genevieve (Manfredi) Aaron. Kelly had a strong foundation of love and support from his family. He cherished his daughters Genevieve (Aaron) Deon, her significant other Jovee Tatlock and Theresa (Aaron) Henault husband Mike Henault. From Pittsburgh, PA he later resided in Northern NY to stay close to his daughters.

Kelly’s siblings Margaret (Aaron) Spisak, Celeste (Aaron) Bateman, and Mary (Aaron) Tomlinson were more than just sisters to him - they were his lifelong companions. Together they shared countless memories filled with love, laughter, and support.

Furthermore, Kelly leaves behind a loving granddaughter named Maggie Deon as well as three grandsons: Theo Henault, Aaryn Henault, and Ryland Tatlock. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Christopher Deon and his faithful fury companion Gump.

Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Aaron also mourns this significant loss alongside the rest of the family. Though the paths of their lives diverged over time, they shared valuable moments building a life for their two daughters.

Kelly Aaron had a profound impact on all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Whether it was through his military service or personal relationships. He consistently showed unwavering loyalty and compassion towards others. He will be remembered as an individual who enjoyed the simple things in life. He would be found puttering around his property, always fixing something, and enjoyed capturing moments with his camera of the beautiful surroundings.

The memory of Kelly Aaron will be forever cherished by his surviving family members and friends. He leaves behind a legacy that serves as an inspiration to all those who seek to live a life of integrity, love, and dedication. May he rest in peace.

His family will honor his life privately. He will be laid to rest with other members of the Aaron Family in Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY.

