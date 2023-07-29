Many put pedal to pavement to raise money for the American Cancer Society, Volunteer Transportation Center

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor’s annual SpokerRide kicked off early Saturday morning.

Each year, the cycling event aims to raise money for the American Cancer Society and Volunteer Transportation Center through a trio of 10, 30, and 50 mile bike races.

Since its inception more than two decades ago, the event has steadily grown in size. Now, the race draws about 150 riders per year.

Saturday’s stormy weather didn’t hurt that turnout, but it did lead to an earlier start for the 10 mile race.

The event is the brainchild of brothers Jeff and Steven Wood, both cancer survivors.

“My brother and I both are over 20 year survivors. Every year we do this race. To see the people come out and support us, support our cause is very humbling,” said Steven Wood.

Wood says the event helps to raise as much as $15,000 per year.

The longest cycling route took riders from Sackets Harbor to Adams and back.

