Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service(Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Akwesasne Mohawk Police have identified a body found in the St. Lawrence River earlier this month.

Officials say 30-year-old Casey Oakes was found near Ross Island on July 3rd.

Oakes was reported as a missing boater in March.

In a press release, the Akwesasne Police say the investigation into Oakes’ death and the deaths of eight foreign nationals who were crossing the St. Lawrence River by boat is ongoing.

