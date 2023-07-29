Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Akwesasne Mohawk Police have identified a body found in the St. Lawrence River earlier this month.

Officials say 30-year-old Casey Oakes was found near Ross Island on July 3rd.

Oakes was reported as a missing boater in March.

In a press release, the Akwesasne Police say the investigation into Oakes’ death and the deaths of eight foreign nationals who were crossing the St. Lawrence River by boat is ongoing.

