Renee E. Hulbert, 65, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Renee E. Hulbert, 65, died early Friday morning, July 28, 2023 at Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare with her loving family by her side.

Renee was born on October 25, 1957 in Lowville, the daughter of Mary A. (Hanno) and the late David T. Lyng. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1975. She worked for her father at his gas station, Lyng Gulf. She married James S. Hulbert on June 7, 1986 at the home of her parents, with Hon. John S. Parker, officiating. Renee worked for P & C Grocery Store for over 25 years as the Front End Coordinator. She most recently, for the last five years, has worked for the town of Greig, as Deputy Clerk with Tom Gunn.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jim, their three children, Sarah J. (Charlie R.) Smith, Jr.; Emily M. Hulbert; and Robert James (Mary) Hulbert; her grandchildren, Andrew J., Lucas S., Alayna M., Jackson D., Colton J., and Mya J.; her mother, Mary; her sisters, Michele (Stephen) Kibling; Amy J. Monnat; and Julie A. (Michael) Dumas; her Hulbert family, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, David T. Lyng, her nephew, David Lee Monnat, her brother in laws, Timothy Monnat, William C. Hulbert, Bernard Halladay, Burt Halladay and Keith Halladay, her sister in laws, Jackie Widrick, Patricia Hulbert and Marilyn J. Lee.

She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, honorary member of Lowville Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved to garden and mow the lawn, she was always busy working on something. Renee had a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her favorite place was her home. Renee’s grandchildren, were her “everything” and she would do anything for those kids without blinking an eye.

A funeral Mass will be said on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Seveiinus Torwoe, officiating. A committal service will be at Martinsburg Cemetery.

A luncheon will follow for family and friends at the Lowville Fire Hall.

Memorials in Renee’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or American Cancer Society, Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons Street P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057 https://donate.cancer.org

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

