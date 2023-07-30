“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday

For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late Sunday night.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late Sunday night.

What’s being coined an astronomical doubleheader, the Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be peaking at the same time Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday.

Due to the current moon phase, The best way to view the meteor showers is with the naked eye after 3 a.m. when the moon sets.

A physics professor with St. Lawrence University says the meteors won’t be moving in any particular direction, so as long as you have a wide range of sky, you should see about 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

“Just a chaise lounge, a hammock, anything you got that you can pull out. You know a blanket on the grass and just watch the sky and enjoy it. It’s a really pretty time of the year to just look at the stars,” said Dr. Aileen O’Donoghue.

According to the American Meteor Society, this event won’t just happen over one night. They say any night at the end of July through the start of August will offer views of these shooting stars.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn
Michael Snow
Motive revealed as Snow is sentenced for murdering SUNY Potsdam student
KTTC
Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days
John Bice
Lowville man needs liver transplant, holds out hope for a donor

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids faced off Thursday against the Amsterdam Mohawks, the top-ranked team in...
Saturday Sports: Rapids, Red & Black seasons wrap up
Saturday Sports: Rapids, Red & Black seasons wrap up
Many put pedal to pavement to raise money for the American Cancer Society, Volunteer Transportation Center
Henderson Harbor’s Christmas in July dampened by downpour, but it’s a miracle for a restaurant looki