“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late Sunday night.

What’s being coined an astronomical doubleheader, the Southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be peaking at the same time Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday.

Due to the current moon phase, The best way to view the meteor showers is with the naked eye after 3 a.m. when the moon sets.

A physics professor with St. Lawrence University says the meteors won’t be moving in any particular direction, so as long as you have a wide range of sky, you should see about 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

“Just a chaise lounge, a hammock, anything you got that you can pull out. You know a blanket on the grass and just watch the sky and enjoy it. It’s a really pretty time of the year to just look at the stars,” said Dr. Aileen O’Donoghue.

According to the American Meteor Society, this event won’t just happen over one night. They say any night at the end of July through the start of August will offer views of these shooting stars.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.