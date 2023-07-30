Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn
Michael Snow
Motive revealed as Snow is sentenced for murdering SUNY Potsdam student
KTTC
Man accused of holding wife captive for 3 days
John Bice
Lowville man needs liver transplant, holds out hope for a donor

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at...
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
At least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an...
8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive
Many put pedal to pavement to raise money for the American Cancer Society, Volunteer Transportation Center