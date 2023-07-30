Herbert D. Moore, 70, of Degrasse

Herbert D. Moore “Grumpy Grandpa”, 70, of Degrasse NY sadly left us on Saturday, July 29, 2023 following a long and courageous battle with throat and later lung cancer, surrounded by his loving wife Bonnie (Guyette) and their children. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEGRASSE, New York (WWNY) - Herbert D. Moore “Grumpy Grandpa”, 70, of Degrasse NY sadly left us on Saturday, July 29, 2023 following a long and courageous battle with throat and later lung cancer, surrounded by his loving wife Bonnie (Guyette) and their children. Herb is joining his parents Gordon and Joyce (Miller) Moore and his brother Gordon James in their eternal home.

Herb was born March 7, 1953 in Potsdam, NY. A 1971 Graduate of Knox Memorial, he then went on to work for J&L Steel and Adirondack Asphalt before hitting the road and traveling all over the US driving and eventually purchasing his own rig.

He spent 25 years teaching many adults and children alike his love of hunting and competitive archery, while also proudly teaching the NYS hunter safety and bowhunter safety courses.

In addition to his wife Bonnie whom he married in 1985 are his children Herb, Jr., Quinten, Nanette, Bill Ayers, Brandy (Matt) Johnson, Dustin (Kelsey), Dominick and a grandson Kayden he raised from infancy who is also his best friend; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother Rick Moore and sister Gloria Young.

Herb was a member of Harrisville Rod & Gun Club, Norfolk Rod and Gun Club, Northern Tier Trap League and St. Lawrence Valley Sportsman’s Club. He also served as Chief for Degrasse Fire Department.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed competitive archery shooting, shooting trap, camping and anything outdoors.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 1:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton. His funeral will begin at 1:15 PM with Chris and Nick LaPoint co-officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisville Rod & Gun Club, 13260 Bryant Bridge Rd, Harrisville, NY 13648 or to Raquette Valley Fish & Game Club, 233 Cold Brook Dr, Colton, NY 13625.

