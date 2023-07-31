Auditions for Newsies - Watertown Lyric Theater

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

There are auditions for both youth and adults.

For more information check out Lyric’s Face Book Page or website

Workshop and Auditions for Disney’s NEWSIES

There will be a two-day workshop/audition for school-aged boys and girls aged 10-18. Students interested in featured roles should attend the workshop/audition.

Group Workshop: Tuesday, August 1: 9 am - 12 pm

Private Auditions: Wednesday, August 2: Time TBD

Location: Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Audition Registration Deadline: Monday, July 31, 2023

For more information, visit https://www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1

Online Registration Form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdAfXoijVaBjQ.../viewform

Show Dates: Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, October 28, 2023

Cast of Characters: https://docs.google.com/.../1po--boKkDIc_P0WBsY.../edit

It’s time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney’s Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Audition Info Prepare 16 bars of a song that showcases your voice well Provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available If singing with a backing track, please bring your own device to play it on Make sure your sheet music is prepared and marked for the accompanist Be prepared to read from the script (the script will be provided for you) Dress in clothing appropriate for performing some basic moves You can bring a headshot/acting resume if you have one (you will not have your photo returned to you); this is not required, but it will save you paperwork time Fill out your paperwork ahead of time for auditions - avoid delays! Be prepared to notate ALL of your calendar conflicts for the entire rehearsal/performance schedule, including specific dates and times.

Adult Auditions

Adult Auditions for Disney’s NEWSIES

Location: Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Audition Registration Deadline: Monday, July 31, 2023

For more information, visit https://www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1

Online Registration Form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeWzvFMXI.../viewform

Show Dates: Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, October 28, 2023

Cast of Characters: https://docs.google.com/.../1po--boKkDIc_P0WBsY.../edit

It’s time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney’s Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!

Audition Info

Prepare 16 bars of a song that showcases your voice well Provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available If singing with a backing track, please bring your own device to play it on Make sure your sheet music is prepared and marked for the accompanist Be prepared to read from the script (the script will be provided for you) Dress in clothing appropriate for performing some basic moves You can bring a headshot/acting resume if you have one (you will not have your photo returned to you); this is not required, but it will save you paperwork time Fill out your paperwork ahead of time for auditions - avoid delays! Be prepared to notate ALL of your calendar conflicts for the entire rehearsal/performance schedule, including specific dates and times.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.