ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life Reception for Joe Russell, 67, who passed away January 21, 2023, will be held at his home, 20682 Russell Tract, Alexandria Bay, on Saturday, August 5th, beginning at 1:00 pm. Full obituary can be read on costellofuneralservice.com

