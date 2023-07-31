Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism

Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized
Port Leyden Cemetery chapel vandalized(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Donations have come in to help Port Leyden Cemetery fix what vandals damaged.

We recently showed you the damage done to the cemetery’s chapel.

Cemetery board members say vandals used rocks to shatter four stained glass windows.

President Anthony Belmont says since our story aired, the board received 5 donations totaling more than $500. He’s expecting one or two more donations this week.

So the board is going ahead with repairs to the windows.

Belmont is disheartened nobody has been caught or turned themselves in to admit to causing the damage.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For you star gazers out there, dueling meteor showers will light up the night sky starting late...
“Astronomical Doubleheader” meteor shower to be seen Sunday, Monday
A woman is safe after being rescued from the Black River in Watertown Sunday.
Woman rescued from the Black River by first responders Sunday evening
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Police identify body found in St. Lawrence River in early July
Fire continues to burn in lithium battery storage trailers at the solar farm
Convergent offers words of apology as solar farm fire continues to burn
Michael Snow
Motive revealed as Snow is sentenced for murdering SUNY Potsdam student

Latest News

Gas pump
Gas prices on the rise, approach $4 a gallon
The 172nd Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off this week, starting with animal...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair kicks off Tuesday with animal competitions
Lewis County paying more to outboard inmates due to construction delays
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on solar farm fire, Snow sentencing & campaign signs