Cemetery gets donations to fix vandalism

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Donations have come in to help Port Leyden Cemetery fix what vandals damaged.

We recently showed you the damage done to the cemetery’s chapel.

Cemetery board members say vandals used rocks to shatter four stained glass windows.

President Anthony Belmont says since our story aired, the board received 5 donations totaling more than $500. He’s expecting one or two more donations this week.

So the board is going ahead with repairs to the windows.

Belmont is disheartened nobody has been caught or turned themselves in to admit to causing the damage.

