Concerts on the Waterfront continue in Sackets Harbor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor continues to roll along.
Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member. They filled us in on what’s happening in August.
Watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.
The concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.
Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:
- August 6: Hot Club of Saratoga
- August 13: Kim Pollard Band
- August 20: 10th Mountain Division Band
- August 27: The Large Flowerheads
You can learn more at shhistoricalsociety.org/concerts.
