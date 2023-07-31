Concerts on the Waterfront continue in Sackets Harbor

Concerts on the Waterfront in Sackets Harbor
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor continues to roll along.

Dave Alteri is president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society and Donna Collins is a board member. They filled us in on what’s happening in August.

Watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

Here’s the lineup for the next few weeks:

- August 6: Hot Club of Saratoga

- August 13: Kim Pollard Band

- August 20: 10th Mountain Division Band

- August 27: The Large Flowerheads

You can learn more at shhistoricalsociety.org/concerts.

