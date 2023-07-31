Daniel L. Sacco, 87, of Watertown

Daniel L. Sacco, 87, of Holcomb Street, passed away July 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel L. Sacco, 87, of Holcomb Street, passed away July 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Mr. Sacco was born June 1, 1936, in Hamilton NY, son of Michael James and Helen Louise (Chambers) Sacco. He graduated from Hamilton High School and joined the United States Army on November 10, 1955 and honorably discharged on August 21, 1957. On January 31, 1959, he married Diana Preston at St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton, NY.

Mr. Sacco joined the NYS Police in May of 1958, he then transferred to Watertown in June of 1961 where he was a road patrolman and a search and recovery diver. After retiring on May 15, 1978, he was the Chief of Police for Henderson Harbor, a supervisor for Ft. Drum Security and retired from Alexandria Bay Police as Police Chief on March 6, 2008.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel, Jr., Golden, CO, Scott (Angela), Watertown, NY, a daughter Lori McDevitt, Syracuse, a brother Michael (Trudy) Sacco, N. Syracuse, sister, Sally (Ross) Moyer, Arkansas, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, Diana, daughter, Terri, sister, Jeanne Specht and sister, Mary Lou Crouch.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 2-5pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 am at the funeral home with Reverend Dave Porter officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions in Liu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

